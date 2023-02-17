How To Know If E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Is Expensive At $0.25.

In last trading session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at -$0.01 or -4.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.88M. That closing price of EJH’s stock is at a discount of -7260.0% from its 52-week high price of $18.40 and from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.98%, in the last five days EJH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/10/23 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 13.43% to its value on the day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -41.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.83% in past 5-day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) showed a performance of -41.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.20% during past 5 years.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.03% institutions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at EJH for having 58477.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 9545.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4103.0.