How To Know If China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Is Expensive At $0.80.

In recent trading session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.03 or -3.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.53M. That most recent trading price of CLEU’s stock is at a discount of -277.5% from its 52-week high price of $3.02 and is indicating a premium of 32.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 99830.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 131.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.50%, in the last five days CLEU hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -20.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) showed a performance of -2.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 90820.0 shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.70% institutions for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLEU for having 98080.0 shares of worth $78995.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 48266.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38874.0.