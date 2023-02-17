HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $43.00

In last trading session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.43 trading at -$2.47 or -7.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.31B. That closing price of HCP’s stock is at a discount of -114.89% from its 52-week high price of $69.69 and is indicating a premium of 33.7% from its 52-week low price of $21.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.08%, in the last five days HCP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $32.43 price level, adding 7.84% to its value on the day. HashiCorp Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.61% in past 5-day. HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) showed a performance of 12.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.31 million shares which calculate 5.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.49% for stock’s current value.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HashiCorp Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.64% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.30% in the current quarter and calculating -11.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $124.18 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $128.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $96.52 million and $100.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.70% while estimating it to be 27.60% for the next quarter.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.41% institutions for HashiCorp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at HCP for having 9.07 million shares of worth $291.87 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 11.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 7.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $196.02 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.01 million shares of worth $82.15 million or 3.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $65.63 million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.