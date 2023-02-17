Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) 6.69% Up Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.23?

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 20.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.67 trading at -$0.01 or -0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.60B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -65.67% from its 52-week high price of $6.08 and is indicating a premium of 40.33% from its 52-week low price of $2.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.27%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $3.67 price level, adding 1.61% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 13.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.69% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of -1.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94.88 million shares which calculate 4.84 days to cover the short interests.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 94.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $376.55 million for the same.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.21% institutions for Grab Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at GRAB for having 709.27 million shares of worth $1.87 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 19.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 313.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $824.79 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 80.55 million shares of worth $259.39 million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 58.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $189.72 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.