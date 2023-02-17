FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) Shares Plunged -38.83% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at -$0.02 or -3.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.02M. That closing price of FOXO’s stock is at a discount of -1646.03% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 63.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.08%, in the last five days FOXO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/10/23 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 39.42% to its value on the day. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 66.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -38.83% in past 5-day. FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) showed a performance of 45.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.79% institutions for FOXO Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Meteora Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at FOXO for having 2.75 million shares of worth $3.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cinctive Capital Management LP, which was holding about 0.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.27 million.