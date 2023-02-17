Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) Climbs 476.70% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $34.77?

In last trading session, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.77 trading at -$1.68 or -4.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.68B. That closing price of DOCS’s stock is at a discount of -79.81% from its 52-week high price of $62.52 and is indicating a premium of 34.11% from its 52-week low price of $22.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.61%, in the last five days DOCS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $34.77 price level, adding 5.64% to its value on the day. Doximity Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.50% in past 5-day. Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) showed a performance of 9.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.61 million shares which calculate 12.08 days to cover the short interests.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Doximity Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.63% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.80% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $122.08 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $114.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $93.65 million and $90.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.40% while estimating it to be 26.30% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 476.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.00%.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.16% institutions for Doximity Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at DOCS for having 15.66 million shares of worth $473.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $269.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.8 million shares of worth $84.58 million or 2.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $84.43 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.