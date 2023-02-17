CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) At $15.65: What To Do?

In recent trading session, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.65 trading at -$0.8 or -4.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.93B. That most recent trading price of CNX’s stock is at a discount of -54.7% from its 52-week high price of $24.21 and is indicating a premium of 7.03% from its 52-week low price of $14.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.89%, in the last five days CNX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $15.65 price level, adding 7.01% to its value on the day. CNX Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of -7.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.43% in past 5-day. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) showed a performance of -3.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.83 million shares which calculate 8.93 days to cover the short interests.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CNX Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.84% while that of industry is -2.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -27.80% in the current quarter and calculating -27.90% decrease in the next quarter.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $489.56 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $459.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $790.47 million and $420.42 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -38.10% while estimating it to be 9.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.60%.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.26% institutions for CNX Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CNX for having 22.81 million shares of worth $354.21 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 12.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 18.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $286.51 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.1 million shares of worth $102.73 million or 3.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $93.82 million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.