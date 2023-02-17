Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) At $0.51: What To Do?

In last trading session, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at -$0.04 or -7.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $90.26M. That closing price of CIDM’s stock is at a discount of -115.69% from its 52-week high price of $1.10 and is indicating a premium of 27.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 569.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.13%, in the last five days CIDM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 15.0% to its value on the day. Cinedigm Corp.’s shares saw a change of 31.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.73% in past 5-day. Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) showed a performance of 2.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.3 million shares which calculate 6.62 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.43 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $14.08 million and $16.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.00% while estimating it to be 7.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.07% institutions for Cinedigm Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CIDM for having 6.97 million shares of worth $2.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.81 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.81 million shares of worth $1.9 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.