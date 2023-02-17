Buy, Sell Or Hold Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) At $75.45?

In last trading session, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) saw 22.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $75.45 trading at $9.4 or 14.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.20B. That closing price of TWLO’s stock is at a discount of -160.73% from its 52-week high price of $196.72 and is indicating a premium of 45.66% from its 52-week low price of $41.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Twilio Inc. (TWLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.23%, in the last five days TWLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $75.45 price level, adding 5.33% to its value on the day. Twilio Inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.06% in past 5-day. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) showed a performance of 40.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.94 million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Twilio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 280.00% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

28 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1 billion for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.02 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $842.74 million and $875.36 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.70% while estimating it to be 17.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -63.10% during past 5 years.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.93% institutions for Twilio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TWLO for having 16.18 million shares of worth $1.12 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $715.06 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.17 million shares of worth $357.59 million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.01 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $245.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.