Buy, Sell Or Hold Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) At $0.16?

In last trading session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw 2.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.0 or -4.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.33M. That closing price of KRBP’s stock is at a discount of -525.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.00 and is indicating a premium of 6.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.03%, in the last five days KRBP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/10/23 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 19.8% to its value on the day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.53% in past 5-day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) showed a performance of -23.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -87.50% in the current quarter and calculating 26.30% increase in the next quarter.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.62% institutions for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at KRBP for having 0.55 million shares of worth $86341.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16799.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 36662.0 shares of worth $5755.0 or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4285.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $672.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.