Analysts Say That Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) Is Likely To Make It To $6.18 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) saw 1.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at -$0.07 or -7.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $73.36M. That most recent trading price of SEV’s stock is at a discount of -980.25% from its 52-week high price of $8.75 and is indicating a discount of -2.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sono Group N.V. (SEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.73%, in the last five days SEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $0.81 price level, adding 13.83% to its value on the day. Sono Group N.V.’s shares saw a change of -17.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.45% in past 5-day. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) showed a performance of -17.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.98 million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.18% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.18. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -662.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -250.62% for stock’s current value.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sono Group N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -76.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.50% while that of industry is -6.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.62% institutions for Sono Group N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SEV for having 3.52 million shares of worth $8.93 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, which was holding about 0.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.22 million.