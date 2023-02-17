After A -10.45% Drop In Share Price, Is VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.83 trading at -$0.21 or -10.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $120.03M. That most recent trading price of VNRX’s stock is at a discount of -80.33% from its 52-week high price of $3.30 and is indicating a premium of 28.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 163.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VolitionRx Limited (VNRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.45%, in the last five days VNRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $1.83 price level, adding 12.86% to its value on the day. VolitionRx Limited’s shares saw a change of -24.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.22% in past 5-day. VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) showed a performance of -31.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.71 million shares which calculate 4.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -227.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.93% for stock’s current value.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VolitionRx Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.69% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.70% in the current quarter and calculating -7.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 433.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $280k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $540k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.30% during past 5 years.

VNRX Dividends

VolitionRx Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.31% institutions for VolitionRx Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at VNRX for having 3.26 million shares of worth $4.43 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.49 million shares of worth $0.67 million or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.