Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Falls -4.42%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In recent trading session, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $136.46 trading at -$6.31 or -4.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.39B. That most recent trading price of ZS’s stock is at a discount of -110.24% from its 52-week high price of $286.89 and is indicating a premium of 26.98% from its 52-week low price of $99.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.42%, in the last five days ZS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $136.46 price level, adding 4.59% to its value on the day. Zscaler Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.87% in past 5-day. Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) showed a performance of 20.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.76 million shares which calculate 3.59 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $170.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $115.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $275.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -101.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.73% for stock’s current value.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zscaler Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.71% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.70% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $344.02 million for the same. And 31 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $358.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 53.36%.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.04% institutions for Zscaler Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ZS for having 7.78 million shares of worth $1.16 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $956.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.5 million shares of worth $373.11 million or 1.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $342.38 million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.