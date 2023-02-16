With 86.32% Distance From Low, Is BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) saw 7.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.24 trading at $0.1 or 2.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $536.53M. That closing price of BBAI’s stock is at a discount of -280.19% from its 52-week high price of $16.12 and is indicating a premium of 86.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.42%, in the last five days BBAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $4.24 price level, adding 25.48% to its value on the day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 529.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.06% in past 5-day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) showed a performance of 127.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.92% for stock’s current value.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 136.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 9.30. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.91 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $39.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 96.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.77% institutions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP is the top institutional holder at BBAI for having 1.68 million shares of worth $6.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.p., which was holding about 0.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.29 million.