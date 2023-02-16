With 60.0% From The Low, Is VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw 3.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at -$0.03 or -12.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.28M. That closing price of VTGN’s stock is at a discount of -795.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.79 and is indicating a premium of 60.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.87%, in the last five days VTGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 14.46% to its value on the day. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 92.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.61% in past 5-day. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) showed a performance of 7.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.4 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.0% for stock’s current value.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 5.40. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $310k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $310k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.70% during past 5 years.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.21% institutions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VTGN for having 11.69 million shares of worth $1.78 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 9.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.56 million shares of worth $0.47 million or 2.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.