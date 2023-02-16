With 40.43% Distance From Low, Is Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.24 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.13B. That most recent trading price of HMY’s stock is at a discount of -69.75% from its 52-week high price of $5.50 and is indicating a premium of 40.43% from its 52-week low price of $1.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

HMY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $3.24 price level, adding 3.57% to its value on the day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares saw a change of -4.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.57% in past 5-day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) showed a performance of -12.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.67 million shares which calculate 2.49 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.12% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -120.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.52% institutions for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at HMY for having 58.46 million shares of worth $189.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Exor Capital LLP, which was holding about 26.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.26 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 32.03 million shares of worth $103.63 million or 5.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $68.86 million in the company or a holder of 3.44% of company’s stock.