With 37.56% Distance From Low, Is GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.23 trading at $1.97 or 4.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.50B. That closing price of GTLB’s stock is at a discount of -55.35% from its 52-week high price of $76.48 and is indicating a premium of 37.56% from its 52-week low price of $30.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GitLab Inc. (GTLB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.17%, in the last five days GTLB hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $49.23 price level, adding 0.61% to its value on the day. GitLab Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) showed a performance of 4.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $101.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.59% for stock’s current value.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GitLab Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.67% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.90% in the current quarter and calculating -6.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 63.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $106.05 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023. Company posted $59.24 million and $77.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 79.00% while estimating it to be 53.30% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.40%.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.94% institutions for GitLab Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. August Capital Management VII, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at GTLB for having 11.9 million shares of worth $632.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 13.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, which was holding about 9.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $519.36 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $79.94 million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $68.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.