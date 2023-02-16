With 33.59% Distance From Low, Could Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw 4.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at $0.24 or 22.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.59M. That closing price of INPX’s stock is at a discount of -2292.37% from its 52-week high price of $31.34 and is indicating a premium of 33.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inpixon (INPX), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.43%, in the last five days INPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $1.31 price level, adding 0.76% to its value on the day. Inpixon’s shares saw a change of -22.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.76% in past 5-day. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) showed a performance of -22.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16450.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.91% institutions for Inpixon that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at INPX for having 78663.0 shares of worth $1.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 13735.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 51431.0 shares of worth $0.66 million or 2.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24402.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.