Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Is Currently -35.18% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.35 trading at -$0.55 or -1.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $64.28B. That most recent trading price of TFC’s stock is at a discount of -35.18% from its 52-week high price of $65.36 and is indicating a premium of 17.25% from its 52-week low price of $40.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.29 in the current quarter.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.11%, in the last five days TFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $48.35 price level, adding 1.97% to its value on the day. Truist Financial Corporation’s shares saw a change of 12.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.89% in past 5-day. Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) showed a performance of 5.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.88 million shares which calculate 2.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $52.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.13% for stock’s current value.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Truist Financial Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.62% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.50% in the current quarter and calculating 1.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.17 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.21 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $5.57 billion and $5.33 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.80% while estimating it to be 16.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.29%.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.54% institutions for Truist Financial Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TFC for having 119.84 million shares of worth $5.68 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 96.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.58 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 39.2 million shares of worth $1.86 billion or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.4 billion in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.