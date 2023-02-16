Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Up Almost 59.40% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw 35.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.03 or 13.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.17M. That closing price of TRKA’s stock is at a discount of -525.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.50 and is indicating a premium of 62.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 16.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.80%, in the last five days TRKA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 4.0% to its value on the day. Troika Media Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 106.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.31% in past 5-day. Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) showed a performance of 59.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.98 million shares which calculate 2.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -525.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -525.0% for stock’s current value.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.70% during past 5 years.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders