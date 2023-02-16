The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Has Risen By 15.11 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) saw 2.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.58 trading at -$0.35 or -1.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.14B. That most recent trading price of AZEK’s stock is at a discount of -16.25% from its 52-week high price of $30.90 and is indicating a premium of 43.12% from its 52-week low price of $15.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.30%, in the last five days AZEK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/10/23 when the stock touched $26.58 price level, adding 2.57% to its value on the day. The AZEK Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.77% in past 5-day. The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) showed a performance of 15.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.66 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.82% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.28% for stock’s current value.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The AZEK Company Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.14% while that of industry is 13.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -46.90% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $288.41 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $244.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.50%.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.44% institutions for The AZEK Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ares Management Llc is the top institutional holder at AZEK for having 19.1 million shares of worth $319.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, which was holding about 19.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $319.67 million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.76 million shares of worth $100.2 million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $74.05 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.