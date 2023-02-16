The 12-Month Price Target For Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) Is Now $4.00.

In last trading session, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) saw 7.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at $0.18 or 9.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $565.12M. That closing price of NVTA’s stock is at a discount of -422.94% from its 52-week high price of $11.40 and is indicating a premium of 23.39% from its 52-week low price of $1.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Invitae Corporation (NVTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.63 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.00%, in the last five days NVTA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $2.18 price level, adding 8.79% to its value on the day. Invitae Corporation’s shares saw a change of 17.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.44% in past 5-day. Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) showed a performance of -17.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.99 million shares which calculate 4.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.51 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 54.13% for stock’s current value.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Invitae Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.94% while that of industry is -4.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.80% in the current quarter and calculating 27.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $131.35 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $125.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $126.55 million and $126.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.80% while estimating it to be -0.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders