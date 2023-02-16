Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Jumped 90.06% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.94 trading at $0.36 or 22.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $67.36M. That most recent trading price of TALS’s stock is at a discount of -444.33% from its 52-week high price of $10.56 and is indicating a premium of 54.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 256.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.70%, in the last five days TALS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $1.94 price level, adding 2.97% to its value on the day. Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 90.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.93% in past 5-day. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) showed a performance of 60.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.15 million shares which calculate 5.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -930.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.09% for stock’s current value.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.02% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -45.70% in the current quarter and calculating -4.40% decrease in the next quarter.

TALS Dividends

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.26% institutions for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at TALS for having 8.09 million shares of worth $16.1 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 19.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., which was holding about 3.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.55 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $3.11 million or 3.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.