Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Ripped -45.65% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.31 trading at $0.23 or 11.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $496.07M. That closing price of SMMT’s stock is at a discount of -150.22% from its 52-week high price of $5.78 and is indicating a premium of 71.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.06%, in the last five days SMMT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $2.31 price level, adding 14.13% to its value on the day. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.49% in past 5-day. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) showed a performance of -49.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.91 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -73.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -73.16% for stock’s current value.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -92.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $4.55 million and $192k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 82.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.59% institutions for Summit Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SMMT for having 0.78 million shares of worth $0.92 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.73 million shares of worth $0.87 million or 0.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.96 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.