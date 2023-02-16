SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Are Down -2.14 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.85 trading at $0.03 or 0.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $524.57M. That closing price of SMWB’s stock is at a discount of -119.27% from its 52-week high price of $15.02 and is indicating a premium of 36.2% from its 52-week low price of $4.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 183.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.44%, in the last five days SMWB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $6.85 price level, adding 6.8% to its value on the day. SIMILARWEB LTD.’s shares saw a change of 6.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.14% in past 5-day. SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) showed a performance of 20.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.58 million shares which calculate 8.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.19% for stock’s current value.

SIMILARWEB LTD. (SMWB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SIMILARWEB LTD. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.10% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -42.10% in the current quarter and calculating -4.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.14 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

SMWB Dividends

SIMILARWEB LTD. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.57% institutions for SIMILARWEB LTD. that are currently holding shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SMWB for having 11.17 million shares of worth $92.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ION Crossover Partners Ltd, which was holding about 5.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.62 million.

On the other hand, Baron Opportunity Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.57 million shares of worth $4.69 million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.