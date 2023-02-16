Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Is 55.84% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In recent trading session, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) saw 1.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.53 trading at $1.91 or 22.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.46B. That most recent trading price of SVC’s stock is at a premium of 10.92% from its 52-week high price of $9.38 and is indicating a premium of 55.84% from its 52-week low price of $4.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 921.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.16%, in the last five days SVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $10.53 price level, adding 4.79% to its value on the day. Service Properties Trust’s shares saw a change of 44.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.88% in past 5-day. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) showed a performance of 29.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.01 million shares which calculate 9.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -17.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.77% for stock’s current value.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Service Properties Trust is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 323.53% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61.10% in the current quarter and calculating 81.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $496.97 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $446.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -74.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

SVC Dividends

Service Properties Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.63% institutions for Service Properties Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SVC for having 30.85 million shares of worth $160.1 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 18.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $141.06 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.35 million shares of worth $90.01 million or 7.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.49 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $60.72 million in the company or a holder of 4.52% of company’s stock.