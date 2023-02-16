Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -197.87%.

In last trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 27.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.15 trading at $1.66 or 8.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.07B. That closing price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -238.06% from its 52-week high price of $71.50 and is indicating a premium of 27.75% from its 52-week low price of $15.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.81 in the current quarter.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.52%, in the last five days RIVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $21.15 price level. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.33% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of 24.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.62 million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $63.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -197.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.17% for stock’s current value.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rivian Automotive Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.95% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.40% in the current quarter and calculating 26.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3,194.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $554.99 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $796.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1 million and $54 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 55,399.00% while estimating it to be 1,375.40% for the next quarter.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders