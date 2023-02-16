R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Adds 2.16% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw 5.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.21 trading at $0.56 or 4.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.01B. That closing price of RCM’s stock is at a discount of -96.06% from its 52-week high price of $27.86 and is indicating a premium of 52.78% from its 52-week low price of $6.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.10%, in the last five days RCM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $14.21 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. R1 RCM Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.16% in past 5-day. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) showed a performance of 8.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.91 million shares which calculate 5.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.59% for stock’s current value.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that R1 RCM Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 91.94% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.00% in the current quarter and calculating 9.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $523.71 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $566.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -785.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.50%.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.56% institutions for R1 RCM Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. is the top institutional holder at RCM for having 94.37 million shares of worth $1.98 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 22.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 15.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $335.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.14 million shares of worth $86.73 million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $74.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.