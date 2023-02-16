Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Rebounds 19.2% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.52 trading at -$0.98 or -5.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.20B. That most recent trading price of PEB’s stock is at a discount of -68.43% from its 52-week high price of $26.14 and is indicating a premium of 19.2% from its 52-week low price of $12.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.94%, in the last five days PEB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $15.52 price level, adding 6.28% to its value on the day. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s shares saw a change of 15.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.00% in past 5-day. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) showed a performance of 9.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.88 million shares which calculate 8.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.68% for stock’s current value.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 615.63% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.00% in the current quarter and calculating 77.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 89.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $317.92 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $306.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $247.28 million and $258.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.60% while estimating it to be 18.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.00%.

PEB Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 113.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 113.60% institutions for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PEB for having 19.7 million shares of worth $306.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 14.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $293.89 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.96 million shares of worth $92.78 million or 4.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $63.19 million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.