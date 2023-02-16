Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) At $13.99: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.99 trading at -$0.62 or -4.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.31B. That most recent trading price of PK’s stock is at a discount of -45.39% from its 52-week high price of $20.34 and is indicating a premium of 22.8% from its 52-week low price of $10.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.24%, in the last five days PK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $13.99 price level, adding 4.77% to its value on the day. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.85% in past 5-day. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) showed a performance of 12.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.25 million shares which calculate 3.7 days to cover the short interests.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 364.91% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 133.30% in the current quarter and calculating 153.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 82.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $654.78 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $670.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.40% during past 5 years.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.41% institutions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PK for having 32.38 million shares of worth $439.4 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 13.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 28.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $388.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.85 million shares of worth $169.1 million or 4.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $73.71 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.