Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Could Experience -98.39% Growth

In last trading session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.45 trading at -$0.06 or -3.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.63M. That closing price of PBLA’s stock is at a discount of -6520.69% from its 52-week high price of $96.00 and is indicating a premium of 15.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.97%, in the last five days PBLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $1.45 price level, adding 6.45% to its value on the day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.07% in past 5-day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) showed a performance of -55.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 0.79 days to cover the short interests.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.10% during past 5 years.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.16% institutions for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PBLA for having 54420.0 shares of worth $0.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5558.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60093.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4915.0 shares of worth $53140.0 or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 515.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5568.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.