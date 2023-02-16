Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) At $29.47: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.47 trading at $0.37 or 1.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.24B. That most recent trading price of OPCH’s stock is at a discount of -21.72% from its 52-week high price of $35.87 and is indicating a premium of 21.78% from its 52-week low price of $23.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 959.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days OPCH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $29.47 price level, subtracting -0.41% to its value on the day. Option Care Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.43% in past 5-day. Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) showed a performance of 3.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.26 million shares which calculate 3.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.55% for stock’s current value.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Option Care Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.67% while that of industry is -8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -46.30% in the current quarter and calculating 29.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.03 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $999.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $927.19 million and $915.78 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.00% while estimating it to be 9.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

OPCH Dividends

Option Care Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.13% institutions for Option Care Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OPCH for having 19.19 million shares of worth $603.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 16.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $517.48 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.77 million shares of worth $143.62 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $145.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.