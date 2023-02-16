NIO Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NIO) Forecasted Growth Is -1729.14% Or More

In last trading session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw 35.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $10.50 trading at $0.19 or 1.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.81B. That closing price of NIOâ€™s stock is at a discount of -150.19% from its 52-week high price of $26.27 and is indicating a premium of 20.19% from its 52-week low price of $8.38. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 50.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NIO Inc. (NIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 39 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 7 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 25 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.84%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $10.50 price level, adding 4.72% to its value on the day. NIO Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 7.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.41% in past 5-day. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -7.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63.62 million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $117.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $192.06. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1729.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -427.81% for stockâ€™s current value.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.29% while that of industry is -3.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 45.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.82 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.24 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.47 billion and $1.48 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.90% while estimating it to be 119.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.40% during past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.47% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 37.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.19% institutions for NIO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 96.78 million shares of worth $1.53 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.36% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 61.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 4.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.33 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 30.56 million shares of worth $531.39 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.55 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $366.07 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of companyâ€™s stock.