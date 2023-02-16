NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.63?

In recent trading session, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) saw 49.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at $0.22 or 52.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.48M. That most recent trading price of NEXI’s stock is at a discount of -679.37% from its 52-week high price of $4.91 and is indicating a premium of 69.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 258.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NexImmune Inc. (NEXI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.69 in the current quarter.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 52.59%, in the last five days NEXI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 22.22% to its value on the day. NexImmune Inc.’s shares saw a change of 157.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 60.53% in past 5-day. NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) showed a performance of 71.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.88 million shares which calculate 2.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -217.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 52.38% for stock’s current value.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NexImmune Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.79% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.20% in the current quarter and calculating 39.10% increase in the next quarter.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.51% institutions for NexImmune Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the top institutional holder at NEXI for having 1.33 million shares of worth $2.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., which was holding about 1.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.93 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.53 million shares of worth $0.85 million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.49 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.