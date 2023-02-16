Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Adds 18.40 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at $0.14 or 13.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $29.71M. That most recent trading price of GRIL’s stock is at a premium of 0.86% from its 52-week high price of $1.15 and is indicating a premium of 74.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 587.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.14%, in the last five days GRIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $1.16 price level, subtracting -1.17% to its value on the day. Muscle Maker Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.40% in past 5-day. Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) showed a performance of 14.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62330.0 shares which calculate 0.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -158.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -158.62% for stock’s current value.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.20% during past 5 years.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.44% institutions for Muscle Maker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Altium Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at GRIL for having 1.8 million shares of worth $0.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.49 million shares of worth $0.19 million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 84646.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $32588.0 in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.