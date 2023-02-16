Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) At $0.48: So What?

In recent trading session, Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at $0.01 or 1.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.08M. That most recent trading price of UTRS’s stock is at a discount of -1158.33% from its 52-week high price of $6.04 and is indicating a premium of 68.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.99%, in the last five days UTRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $0.48 price level, adding 9.43% to its value on the day. Minerva Surgical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 113.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.51% in past 5-day. Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) showed a performance of 112.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.45 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Minerva Surgical Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 63.07% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -105.70% in the current quarter and calculating -7.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.6 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $12.51 million and $13.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.80% while estimating it to be 16.50% for the next quarter.

UTRS Dividends

Minerva Surgical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.12% institutions for Minerva Surgical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at UTRS for having 10.0 million shares of worth $7.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 33.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 2.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.76 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $0.28 million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.