Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Is Up 5.75% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw 5.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.81 trading at $0.39 or 6.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.59B. That closing price of LAZR’s stock is at a discount of -146.7% from its 52-week high price of $16.80 and is indicating a premium of 42.58% from its 52-week low price of $3.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.07%, in the last five days LAZR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $6.81 price level, adding 4.35% to its value on the day. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 37.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.19% in past 5-day. Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) showed a performance of 5.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55.82 million shares which calculate 7.44 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Luminar Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -94.74% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -75.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.11 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $8.89 million and $12.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.50% while estimating it to be 34.90% for the next quarter.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.10% institutions for Luminar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LAZR for having 18.81 million shares of worth $111.54 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $97.02 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.96 million shares of worth $35.37 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $32.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.