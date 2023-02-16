Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Down Almost -1.42% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.60 trading at $0.08 or 0.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.18B. That most recent trading price of JNPR’s stock is at a discount of -20.7% from its 52-week high price of $38.14 and is indicating a premium of 20.32% from its 52-week low price of $25.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.27%, in the last five days JNPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $31.60 price level, adding 0.19% to its value on the day. Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.05% in past 5-day. Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) showed a performance of -1.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.71 million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $29.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.23% for stock’s current value.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Juniper Networks Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.36% while that of industry is 11.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 29.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.48 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.29 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.3 billion and $1.16 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.50% while estimating it to be 11.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.95%.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 24 and April 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.17% institutions for Juniper Networks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at JNPR for having 40.73 million shares of worth $1.16 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 38.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.1 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.95 million shares of worth $730.15 million or 8.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $271.52 million in the company or a holder of 2.95% of company’s stock.