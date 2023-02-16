Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Stock Jumped 341.44% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at -$0.27 or -9.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.78M. That closing price of IVDA’s stock is at a discount of -441.22% from its 52-week high price of $13.26 and is indicating a premium of 80.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 871.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.93%, in the last five days IVDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $2.45 price level, adding 15.81% to its value on the day. Iveda Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 341.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.29% in past 5-day. Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) showed a performance of 231.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 92630.0 shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -22.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 18.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.37% for stock’s current value.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.47 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.10% during past 5 years.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.65% institutions for Iveda Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at IVDA for having 0.93 million shares of worth $2.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Heritage Wealth Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.52 million.