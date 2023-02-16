Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Drops -18.00 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) saw 3.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.23 trading at -$0.27 or -18.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.60M. That closing price of HPCO’s stock is at a discount of -3298.37% from its 52-week high price of $41.80 and is indicating a premium of 39.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.00%, in the last five days HPCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $1.23 price level, adding 72.61% to its value on the day. Hempacco Co. Inc.’s shares saw a change of 50.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 62.91% in past 5-day. Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) showed a performance of 4.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

HPCO Dividends

Hempacco Co. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 88.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Hempacco Co. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.