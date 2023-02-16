Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Is -3.23% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.37?

In recent trading session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.44 trading at -$0.06 or -0.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.91B. That most recent trading price of GOGL’s stock is at a discount of -74.36% from its 52-week high price of $16.46 and is indicating a premium of 23.31% from its 52-week low price of $7.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.5 in the current quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.58%, in the last five days GOGL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/10/23 when the stock touched $9.44 price level, adding 4.84% to its value on the day. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 8.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.23% in past 5-day. Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) showed a performance of 1.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.0 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.43% for stock’s current value.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Golden Ocean Group Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.23% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -47.10% in the current quarter and calculating -61.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.98 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.72 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.20% during past 5 years.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.11% institutions for Golden Ocean Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet is the top institutional holder at GOGL for having 7.6 million shares of worth $88.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 6.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.38 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.68 million shares of worth $20.01 million or 1.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.3 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25.09 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.