Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) Reduces -35.15% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at -$0.07 or -6.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $93.41M. That closing price of GORO’s stock is at a discount of -145.79% from its 52-week high price of $2.63 and is indicating a premium of 6.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 685.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gold Resource Corporation (GORO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.14%, in the last five days GORO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $1.07 price level, adding 36.31% to its value on the day. Gold Resource Corporation’s shares saw a change of -30.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.15% in past 5-day. Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) showed a performance of -36.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.47 million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -180.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -180.37% for stock’s current value.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gold Resource Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.64% while that of industry is -2.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.44 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.20% during past 5 years.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.62% institutions for Gold Resource Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GORO for having 4.74 million shares of worth $5.07 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 5.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 4.46 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.77 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.02 million shares of worth $4.3 million or 4.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.8 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.