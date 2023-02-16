G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Plunged -32.41% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) saw 2.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.67 trading at $0.21 or 6.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $190.91M. That closing price of GTHX’s stock is at a discount of -376.57% from its 52-week high price of $17.49 and is indicating a premium of 12.81% from its 52-week low price of $3.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.07%, in the last five days GTHX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $3.67 price level, adding 52.95% to its value on the day. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -52.34% in past 5-day. G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) showed a performance of -45.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.04 million shares which calculate 6.94 days to cover the short interests.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that G1 Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.11% while that of industry is 5.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.00% in the current quarter and calculating 13.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 77.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.27 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $5.18 million and $5.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 349.20% while estimating it to be 162.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.80% during past 5 years.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.00% institutions for G1 Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GTHX for having 2.31 million shares of worth $11.4 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 2.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.52 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.49 million shares of worth $18.63 million or 3.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.