Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Are Down -4.16 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw 4.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.15 trading at -$0.11 or -1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.32B. That closing price of YMM’s stock is at a discount of -42.38% from its 52-week high price of $10.18 and is indicating a premium of 42.38% from its 52-week low price of $4.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.52%, in the last five days YMM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $7.15 price level, adding 7.14% to its value on the day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -10.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.16% in past 5-day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) showed a performance of -25.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.04 million shares which calculate 6.21 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 166.70% in the current quarter and calculating 115.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $233.17 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $268.46 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $191.93 million and $223.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.50% while estimating it to be 20.00% for the next quarter.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.39% institutions for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management Llc is the top institutional holder at YMM for having 45.16 million shares of worth $295.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is All-Stars Investment Ltd., which was holding about 44.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $289.06 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 31.24 million shares of worth $204.61 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.23 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $104.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.