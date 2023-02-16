Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Could Actually Go To $27.41 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.31 trading at -$0.18 or -1.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.96B. That most recent trading price of FRO’s stock is at a discount of -2.02% from its 52-week high price of $17.66 and is indicating a premium of 56.79% from its 52-week low price of $7.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Frontline Ltd. (FRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.08 in the current quarter.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.03%, in the last five days FRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $17.31 price level, adding 1.98% to its value on the day. Frontline Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 42.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.04% in past 5-day. Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) showed a performance of 27.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.99 million shares which calculate 3.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.41. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.2% for stock’s current value.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Frontline Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 41.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 664.29% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5,500.00% in the current quarter and calculating 8,200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $370.19 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $351.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $213.55 million and $101.89 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 73.40% while estimating it to be 245.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.70% during past 5 years.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.84% institutions for Frontline Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet is the top institutional holder at FRO for having 10.74 million shares of worth $95.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.3 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.71 million shares of worth $29.58 million or 1.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15.56 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.