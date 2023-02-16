Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Jumps 15.23% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $74.52?

In recent trading session, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) saw 2.18 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $74.52 trading at $10.76 or 16.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.78B. That most recent trading price of FRHC’s stock is at a premium of 10.23% from its 52-week high price of $66.90 and is indicating a premium of 48.78% from its 52-week low price of $38.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 154.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.88%, in the last five days FRHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $74.52 price level, adding 4.22% to its value on the day. Freedom Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 28.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.17% in past 5-day. Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) showed a performance of 19.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 4.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $76.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.95% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $76.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.99% for stock’s current value.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $179.66 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $153.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.60% during past 5 years.

FRHC Dividends

Freedom Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.01% institutions for Freedom Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FRHC for having 92050.0 shares of worth $4.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 66300.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Financial Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 38884.0 shares of worth $1.66 million or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34184.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.