Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Rebounded 11.92% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.75 trading at -$1.52 or -10.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.24B. That most recent trading price of DNB’s stock is at a discount of -57.02% from its 52-week high price of $20.02 and is indicating a premium of 11.92% from its 52-week low price of $11.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.65%, in the last five days DNB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $12.75 price level, adding 10.78% to its value on the day. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.99% in past 5-day. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) showed a performance of -6.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.8 million shares which calculate 5.53 days to cover the short interests.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.82% while that of industry is 3.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $557.6 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $611.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 69.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.04%.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.59% institutions for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is the top institutional holder at DNB for having 88.28 million shares of worth $1.33 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 20.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Thomas H Lee Partners Lp, which was holding about 57.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $869.75 million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.42 million shares of worth $116.69 million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $110.67 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.