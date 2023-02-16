Does Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Look Expensive At $7.23? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.23 trading at $0.13 or 1.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That closing price of ALLO’s stock is at a discount of -141.91% from its 52-week high price of $17.49 and is indicating a premium of 25.17% from its 52-week low price of $5.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.64 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.83%, in the last five days ALLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $7.23 price level, adding 1.63% to its value on the day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.42% in past 5-day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) showed a performance of 4.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.05 million shares which calculate 13.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -660.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.01% for stock’s current value.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.93% while that of industry is 5.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.30% in the current quarter and calculating -31.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -99.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10k for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $10k and $51k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.54% institutions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TPG GP A, LLC is the top institutional holder at ALLO for having 18.72 million shares of worth $213.37 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 13.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95.83 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.0 million shares of worth $54.05 million or 3.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $49.33 million in the company or a holder of 3.01% of company’s stock.