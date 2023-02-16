Do You Like Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) At $0.28?

In last trading session, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) saw 7.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0.03 or 12.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.41M. That closing price of AKAN’s stock is at a discount of -10971.43% from its 52-week high price of $31.00 and is indicating a premium of 57.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.86%, in the last five days AKAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 0.71% to its value on the day. Akanda Corp.’s shares saw a change of 85.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.96% in past 5-day. Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) showed a performance of 45.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.56% institutions for Akanda Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at AKAN for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 86463.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70035.0.