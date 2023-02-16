Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) 25.56% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.40 trading at $1.35 or 33.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $296.95M. That closing price of DGLY’s stock is at a discount of -351.85% from its 52-week high price of $24.40 and is indicating a premium of 25.56% from its 52-week low price of $4.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 74590.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 29.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 33.33%, in the last five days DGLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $5.40 price level, adding 6.57% to its value on the day. Digital Ally Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.93% in past 5-day. Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) showed a performance of -3.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.54 million shares which calculate 5.52 days to cover the short interests.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -175.00% in the current quarter and calculating -900.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 110.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 517.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 17 and April 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.06% institutions for Digital Ally Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.